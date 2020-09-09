HPD seek public's help in search for missing 77-year-old with dementia

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police is asking for help in finding a missing 77-year-old man who is diagnosed with dementia.Kim Nguyen was last contacted Wednesday, police said. Nguyen was last seen leaving the 6300 block of Spruce Manor Lane in an unknown direction.According to police, Nguyen was last seen wearing a long-sleeve maroon and red plaid shirt, gray suit pants and blue New Balance shoes.He is described to be 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.Anyone with information regarding Nguyen's whereabouts is urged to contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.