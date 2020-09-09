HPD seek public's help in search for missing 77-year-old with dementia

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police is asking for help in finding a missing 77-year-old man who is diagnosed with dementia.

Kim Nguyen was last contacted Wednesday, police said. Nguyen was last seen leaving the 6300 block of Spruce Manor Lane in an unknown direction.

According to police, Nguyen was last seen wearing a long-sleeve maroon and red plaid shirt, gray suit pants and blue New Balance shoes.

He is described to be 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Nguyen's whereabouts is urged to contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetysearchamber alertsilver alertmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston mayor OKs return of events in the city, but with limits
Scattered storms expected again on Wednesday
Ted Cruz on Trump's list of potential Supreme Court picks
AG warns Texans about text message scam
Dynamo and Dash games can now be played with 3K fans
Gov. Greg Abbott asks Texans to sign 'Back the Blue' pledge
Firefighters rescue boy dangling by head after getting trapped
Show More
I-10 WB shut down near Shepherd due to wreck
Man found shot outside of elementary school in SE Houston
Make online learning less complicated with these hacks
Pick up phone, make yourself count in the 2020 census
Theatre Under the Stars postpones entire 2020-2021 season
More TOP STORIES News