Missing Friendswood teen with autism found safe

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Friendswood police say a missing teen with autism has been found safe.

Authorities had asked for the public's help to find 17-year-old Jeremy Patrick Browne after he was was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Valero around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police said Jeremy has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old and has a history of leaving his home. He is also skittish when approached by strangers.

Police posted an update around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday that Jeremy is in the process of being returned to the custody of his parents.
