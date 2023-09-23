What to do when someone you know goes missing

Missing 68-year-old man last seen driving near Richmond, Texas on Friday

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office needs help in locating a 68-year-old man, who was last seen in Richmond, Texas.

According to authorities, Amit Mehta was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt with black or blue shorts in the 16900 block of N. Aliana Road at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

He is said to be driving a Silver 2010 Toyota Corolla with a Texas license plate reading CD3-W867.

Mehta is listed as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

No foul play is evident so far regarding his whereabouts, according to the sheriff's office.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.