16-year-old Waco girl believed to be in danger, Amber Alert issued

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl missing since Sunday morning is now the focus of an Amber Alert.

Alejandra Castro is a white female with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs around 140 pounds and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. Castro was last seen wearing glasses, a white crop top, Ariat jacket with a Mexico flag on the back and blue jeans.



If you know of Castro's whereabouts or if you have information about her case, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7596.

Certain criteria need to be met in order for law enforcement to issue an Amber Alert for a missing child age 17 or younger.

First, there needs to be a reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction occurred. Additionally, the law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Another criteria is that there is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction that would assist in the recovery of the child, such as a vehicle description or license plate number.

As part of the Amber Alert, the child's name and other critical date elements, including the child abduction flag, are entered into the National Crime Information Center.

The Amber Alert system, used in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, was created in 1996. It stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bike in Arlington, Texas, and later murdered.

You can view all active Texas Amber Alerts from the Texas Dept. of Public Safety here.
