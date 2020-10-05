Houston man with Alzheimer's and dementia reported found

Help us locate Jake Tanguma, 59, last seen yesterday at 11 p.m. in the 15700 block of Sellers Rd. He suffers from Alzheimer’s & dementia. He was wearing a red/blue baseball cap, gray t-shirt, blue jean shorts, white socks & gray tennis. If you see him, call 713-755-7427. #hounews pic.twitter.com/klkUfLW0ec — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 5, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas Silver Alert has been discontinued for a man who suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Deputies found 59-year-old Jake Corey Tanguma Monday morning after having gone missing Sunday night.Tanguma had been last seen Sunday around 11 p.m. in the 15700 block of Sellers Road.