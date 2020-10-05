Houston man with Alzheimer's and dementia reported found

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas Silver Alert has been discontinued for a man who suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found 59-year-old Jake Corey Tanguma Monday morning after having gone missing Sunday night.

Tanguma had been last seen Sunday around 11 p.m. in the 15700 block of Sellers Road.

