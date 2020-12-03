Former MLB pitcher missing from Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man missing from Houston had a storied career as professional baseball player, and authorities hope you may recognize him.Roric Harrison was last seen Wednesday in the Texas Medical Center in the 6400 block of Main Street.The 74-year-old man suffers from Alzheimer's.He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown shoes when he went missing, according to Houston police.Harrison may be familiar to baseball fans for his career as a major league pitcher. He was signed by the Houston Astros in 1965 but was traded and went on to play for other clubs, including the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves.Harrison may be best known for being the last pitcher in MLB history to hit a homerun before the American League introduced the designated hitter.If you've seen Harrison, call Houston police at 832-394-1840.