Search for kayaker ends after her body found in lake at Huntsville State Park, officials say

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a missing kayaker was recovered at Huntsville State Park over the weekend, officials announced Sunday.

Jennifer Luten, 44, from Montgomery, Texas, had rented a kayak from the self-serve station at the state park at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

She was reported missing the next day, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, after she vanished while kayaking. Investigators said her rental kayak was seen free-floating on the lake by other kayakers that day.

Luten's vehicle was also reportedly still parked at the boat ramp.

Authorities said Luten's body was found in Lake Raven on Saturday, Oct. 28, after searchers used dive teams, sonar boats, and search dogs.

Texas State Park Police said the investigation into Luten's death is still ongoing.