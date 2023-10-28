Texas officials are searching for a missing 44-year-old woman from Montgomery who vanished while kayaking at Huntsville State Park on Tuesday.

Montgomery woman goes missing while kayaking at Huntsville State Park, officials say

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The search continues for a woman from Montgomery who vanished while kayaking at Huntsville State Park about four days ago.

Officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife said the 44-year-old was last seen at Lake Raven on Tuesday.

Investigators said the rental kayak was seen free floating on Lake Raven by other kayakers on Wednesday morning.

As of Friday, her vehicle remained parked at the boat ramp.

The state organization said searchers are using dive teams, sonar boats, and search dogs.

Officials haven't released the woman's name.