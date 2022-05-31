missing dog

$500 reward offered for missing K9 last seen in Fort Bend County

EMBED <>More Videos

Have you seen this missing police K9?

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A $500 reward is being offered for the safe return of a missing police K9 who was last seen in Fort Bend County.

Randy is a BNSF Railway police dog. The 4-year-old dog is a brown and black Belgian Malinois and was last seen in Fort Bend last week.

He was wearing a black collar and a silver chain.

Anyone with information is asked to call their Crime Tip hotline at 800-832-5452.

BNSF Railway is comprised of nearly 400 different railroad lines that merged or were acquired over the course of 170 years, according to the railroad's website.

The Fort Worth-based company operates one of the largest railroad networks in North America, crossing 28 states and three Canadian provinces.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countydogsmissing dogdog
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING DOG
Family looking for dog as clean up continues after storm damaged homes
Dog with special meaning to her owner now missing after SUV stolen
NY woman reunited with lost dog 5 years, 1,000 miles later
French bulldog breeder robbed at gunpoint in Clear Lake parking lot
TOP STORIES
Man shoots woman before shooting himself in Katy area, deputies say
Man who broke down door was shot to death by woman inside, police say
Man accused of killing Baytown grandma in bizarre setup due in court
Hot with a small rain chance through Wednesday
Houston to reveal performers for annual Shell Freedom Over Texas event
Jury reconvenes for Depp-Heard trial deliberations
Study shows how COVID symptoms evolved between delta, omicron
Show More
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites US pocketbooks
Deadline looms for Houston janitors asking $15 an hour in new contract
How drinking coffee is linked to lower risk of death: Study
Driver could face charges after bicyclist hit and killed in W. Houston
17-year-old killed in wrong-way crash, Pasadena police say
More TOP STORIES News