$500 reward offered for missing K9 last seen in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A $500 reward is being offered for the safe return of a missing police K9 who was last seen in Fort Bend County.
Randy is a BNSF Railway police dog. The 4-year-old dog is a brown and black Belgian Malinois and was last seen in Fort Bend last week.
He was wearing a black collar and a silver chain.
Anyone with information is asked to call their Crime Tip hotline at 800-832-5452.
BNSF Railway is comprised of nearly 400 different railroad lines that merged or were acquired over the course of 170 years, according to the railroad's website.
The Fort Worth-based company operates one of the largest railroad networks in North America, crossing 28 states and three Canadian provinces.
