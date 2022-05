$500 reward offered for missing K9 last seen in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A $500 reward is being offered for the safe return of a missing police K9 who was last seen in Fort Bend County.Randy is a BNSF Railway police dog. The 4-year-old dog is a brown and black Belgian Malinois and was last seen in Fort Bend last week.He was wearing a black collar and a silver chain.Anyone with information is asked to call their Crime Tip hotline at 800-832-5452. BNSF Railway is comprised of nearly 400 different railroad lines that merged or were acquired over the course of 170 years, according to the railroad's website.The Fort Worth-based company operates one of the largest railroad networks in North America, crossing 28 states and three Canadian provinces.