TDCJ searching for inmate serving life in prison who escaped from Brazoria County facility Sunday

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is searching for an inmate who escaped the Clemens Unit located in Brazoria, Texas.

Officials are searching for 39-year-old Robert Yancy Jr. He was last seen Sunday at approximately 3:38 p.m. at the facility on Highway 36.

According to a release by the TDCJ, he was last seen in a white 2021 Nissan Versa with a license plate No. DNR-9145.

Yancy was said to be serving a life sentence without parole for the continuous sexual abuse of a child out of Victoria County.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie and a black sweater.

Officials say if you see Yancy, do not approach him and call local law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding Yancy's whereabouts can contact the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.