Family worries son will be 'nobody' after grave marker goes missing

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- Virginia Johnson still remembers the last time she saw her son.

"He was walking away from my house and turned away. I never knew that would be the last time I would see him," Johnson said.

Her 44-year-old son, Michael Johnson, died in 2002 after being hit by a drunk driver.

Now, more than 20 years later, Johnson said she's worried she may never be able to visit her son again at his exact resting place.

Michael was buried in 2002 at what was then-called Craven Cemetery. The plot was free and his burial site was marked with a metal plaque instead of a tombstone.

But during a recent visit to the cemetery, Johnson learned the metal plaque is gone and now she doesn't know with 100% certainty where her son is buried.

"It was like he was a nobody," Johnson said.

Solving Johnson's problem should be easy because under Texas law, cemetery owners must keep "records of interment" that include the "name and age" of each person buried and "the identity of the plot" where everyone is laid to rest.

What happened when the City of Stafford took control of the cemetery in 2011, and why the family still can't find where Michael's buried, when 13 Investigates tonight at 10.

