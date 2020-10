GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old girl who went missing on Friday in Galveston has been found safe.In an update issued by Texas EquuSearch on Wednesday, Dyonica Helpenstill was found safe and was reunited with her family.Texas EquuSearch posted the update on its Facebook page.The agency frequently publishes developments of missing person cases on social media to help spread the word.Texas EquuSearch worked with the Galveston Police Department to help bring Helpenstill home.