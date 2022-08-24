Missing 10-year-old girl last seen leaving her apartment in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday after she was never seen again when she possibly left for school on foot, Houston police said.

Amirah Perryman was last seen leaving her apartment in the 6000 block of Hollister Street Wednesday morning, police said.

Police described Amirah as a Black girl with black hair, brown eyes, weighing 83 pounds, standing at 4 feet 8 inches.

Officers said the missing persons report was filed as a walk-in at the Northwest Patrol Station.

If you know any information on Amirah's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.