Missing former West U mayor found near family ranch, son says

A former mayor of West University Place who was reported missing has been found.According to the West University Place Police Department, Richard 'Burt' Ballanfant, 70, has been found in Telegraph, Texas, a town about five-and-a-half hours west of the city.Ballanfant's son told reporter Miya Shay his father was found near an old family ranch in nearby Junction.Ballanfant, 70, was last seen at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 3700 block of Southwest Freeway just after 8 a.m. today.Family members say the former mayor has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.