What to do when someone you know goes missing

Missing 9-year-old boy from Houston last seen leaving home on Thursday, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old boy is missing after Houston authorities say he was last seen leaving his home on Thursday.

Nyledge Paxton reportedly left his home in the 2600 block of Reed Road in the southeast Houston area.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Nyledge is described as a Black boy with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and black hair, weighing 130 pounds and standing at 5'1''.

Anyone with information on Nyledge's whereabouts is urged to contact Houston police patrol at 713-884-3131 or the department's missing persons division at 832-394-1840.