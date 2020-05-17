Amber Alert issued for missing 14-month-old out of Poteet

POTEET, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for a missing 14-month-old boy last seen in Poteet, Texas.

The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office described Edgar Nathaniel Jesus Collins as a white child with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said Collins may have possibly been abducted by 28-year-old Catherine Angeline Ocon. She's described as a white woman standing 5'4", weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Ocon is driving a blue, 1999, Plymouth Voyager van with a texas license plate number of LSJ8380.

Anyone with information about the missing child, is asked to call the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office at 830-769-3434.
