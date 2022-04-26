Coast Guard searching for missing 88-year-old boater in water near Smith Point

#UPDATE Air Station Houston located a capsized vessel approximately half a mile southeast of Smith Point, #Texas. @USCG Station Houston arrived on scene and confirmed the vessel belongs to the overdue boater. Crews continue to search the area for the missing 88 year old. — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) April 26, 2022

ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater in Smith Point after his boat was recovered Tuesday afternoon.According to a release from the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, the 88-year-old man didn't return home after leaving to fish on Monday.His wife reportedly called watchstanders around 4:20 p.m.He was believed to be fishing in the Galveston Bay in a 16-foot green aluminum boat with a Bimini top.In an update Tuesday afternoon, officials said the man's boat was found capsized about half a mile southeast of Smith Point. Crews were still searching for the man.Officials said he typically fishes in Trinity Bay from Smith Point to Anahuac, or East Bay.Smith Point is across the bay from the Kemah and Seabrook area.It was unknown if he was wearing a life jacket.Several boat and helicopter crews were searching the area.Multiple agencies are assisting in the search, including Texas Parks and Wildlife, Kemah Fire Department, League City Police Department, League City Fire Department and more.Watchstanders did not provide the man's name or a description of his appearance.Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4851.