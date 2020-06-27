Silver Alert issued for elderly man last seen in Alvin

Authorities in Brazoria County have issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old man last seen early Saturday.Alan Lloyd Jandl may be in danger, authorities said. He was seen driving a silver 2018 Toyota RAV 4 with Texas license plate LPP-9717.Jandl was spotted in the 3000 block of east FM 528 in Alvin around 1:20 a.m.The search began Saturday morning for Jandl, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.He is a White male, 5-feet 8-inches tall with brown hair and gray eyes and weighs approximately 171 pounds. Jandl has scars on his head and a tattoo on his upper right arm of "AL."If you have information about Jandl's whereabouts, call the Alvin Police Department at 281-388-4370.