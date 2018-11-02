Missing 2-year-old's body believed found in Texas City: Medical examiner

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities believe they believe the body found in Texas City was of missing 2-year-old Hazana Anderson.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Galveston County Medical Examiner says it believes a child's body found in Texas City on Wednesday belongs to missing 2-year-old Hazana Anderson.

Hazana has been missing since Sunday, when her mother Tiaundra Christon called police to report her child missing at Gabbard Park in College Station.

Christon claimed that she left Anderson in a stroller while she was getting things from her vehicle, and that the girl had disappeared by the time she returned to her.

RELATED: Mom of 2-year-old missing in College Station confronted about discarded items last worn by child, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Hazana's father, Taboerick Anderson says he spoke to Christon briefly after she reported their daughter missing and immediately got a bad feeling.



Detectives say Christon's initial story about what happened to her daughter was not true. She has been charged with child endangerment and making a false report to police.

Kenny Hewett, a man identified as Christon's possible boyfriend, was charged Thursday with tampering with evidence.
EMBED More News Videos

Man arrested in connection with missing 2-year-old girl


The medical examiner said it completed an autopsy Friday morning on the body found in waters along Highway 146. They are now awaiting conclusive DNA results to confirm who this child was.

Documents state investigators searching a dumpster found clothing and an object wrapped in a black bag that Christon described the girl wearing when she went missing. However, detectives found evidence that the woman was handling those items.

Authorities have not said what led investigators to search for the body in Texas City.

WATCH: What our crew saw at the dive search scene
EMBED More News Videos

An Eyewitness News crew was there as deputies carried the small body of a child along some train tracks in Texas City.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundsearchTexas CityCollege Station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teachers dress up 'Make American Great Again' border wall
Jury deliberating murder re-trial of Terry Thompson
Sunny Saturday to give way to storms on Sunday.
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
Alec Baldwin arrested for punching man over parking spot
Mom charged after nonverbal child found bloody and alone
Man linked to girls' sports team accused of sexual assault
City clears out homeless encampment for new bus parking lot
Show More
How Galveston's blue water helped boost the island's economy
Sunny and stormy weekend ahead
Ferguson protester blames son's death on lynching
Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico
Parents sickened after eating Halloween candy laced with meth
More News