TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --The Galveston County Medical Examiner says it believes a child's body found in Texas City on Wednesday belongs to missing 2-year-old Hazana Anderson.
Hazana has been missing since Sunday, when her mother Tiaundra Christon called police to report her child missing at Gabbard Park in College Station.
Christon claimed that she left Anderson in a stroller while she was getting things from her vehicle, and that the girl had disappeared by the time she returned to her.
Detectives say Christon's initial story about what happened to her daughter was not true. She has been charged with child endangerment and making a false report to police.
Kenny Hewett, a man identified as Christon's possible boyfriend, was charged Thursday with tampering with evidence.
The medical examiner said it completed an autopsy Friday morning on the body found in waters along Highway 146. They are now awaiting conclusive DNA results to confirm who this child was.
Documents state investigators searching a dumpster found clothing and an object wrapped in a black bag that Christon described the girl wearing when she went missing. However, detectives found evidence that the woman was handling those items.
Authorities have not said what led investigators to search for the body in Texas City.
