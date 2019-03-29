WATCH
amber alert
Missing 13-year-old girl from Matagorda Co. found safe after Amber Alert
Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old
KTRK
MARKHAM, Texas (KTRK) -- The Matagorda County Sheriff confirmed that Jaziaha Williams has been found safe.
An Amber Alert was issued earlier on Friday for Jaziaha after she was last heard from in Markham, Texas.
No additional information is available regarding the circumstances of Jaziaha's disappearance or recovery.
