Missing 13-year-old girl from Matagorda Co. found safe after Amber Alert

Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old

MARKHAM, Texas (KTRK) -- The Matagorda County Sheriff confirmed that Jaziaha Williams has been found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued earlier on Friday for Jaziaha after she was last heard from in Markham, Texas.

No additional information is available regarding the circumstances of Jaziaha's disappearance or recovery.

