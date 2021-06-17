vintage

Vintage toys mean big bucks for local shop owner

By
Vintage toys mean big bucks for local shop owner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When you step inside Misfit Toys, you'll be transported back in time to when life was much simpler and all you had to worry about was being home in time for dinner.

"It's pretty amazing to see all the old fashioned toys in one place," said customer Eduardo Tosky.

Misfit Toys has three locations across the Houston area that are packed with vintage toys dating as far back as the 1970s and earlier. The shop's owner, Daniel Rivera, says there is a huge market for selling and buying old toys, because many adults are turning into collectors, especially men.

"If your dad grew up in the 70s, 80s or even 90s dads are adults now, what cartoons were hot at the time? We were all watching them," he said.

Vintage Star Trek figurines, Ninja Turtles action figures and old Hulk Hogan dolls can draw top dollar.

The shops are constantly getting new items and have toys for all budgets, which makes things accessible for all collectors.

"Anything from the early 70s until now is hot," Rivera said. "It doesn't matter who it is. If we put it in the store, it's going to sell."

Customers can bring toys they want to sell to the shop's location in The Heights.

Rivera recommends googling the toys first to get an idea of the average cost online. His shop will make an offer based on those prices, and if the seller accepts, that can mean quick cash or store credit.

As always, toys in good condition and those still inside of a box tend to draw more money, but Rivera says they're open to checking out any toy you may have.

On Saturday, the shop will be celebrating five years of business with a massive sidewalk sale. Thousands of toys will be marked $5 or less at the shop's Montrose (2402 Montrose Blvd.) and Heights (1802 Yale St.) locations. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

