Communities of color less likely to get the vaccine, data shows

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10035264" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses the importance of double masking, how long it take for your immunity to build up after vaccination, and more! Press play for her interview with Melanie Lawson.

Will not be immunized: 22%

Probably will not be immunized: 10%

Undecided: 9%

A racial breakdown of the respondents:

African Americans: 15% undecided

Hispanics: 10% undecided

Whites: 7% undecided

Worried about side effects: 66%

Vaccine is too new: 65%

Believe COVID-19 risks are exaggerated: 44%

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A study from the University of Houston found that one-third of Texans are likely to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, and that reluctance is found to be especially true among communities of color.The study comes as CDC data recently revealed that of those vaccinated in the first month, only 11% were Hispanic, five percent were Black and six percent were Asian.The findings from this statewide survey by UH's Hobby School of Public Affairs offer insight into who is most likely to decline the vaccine.While 56% of Texans leaned toward getting the shot, here's a breakdown of who is not getting the vaccine.Here's a breakdown as to reasonings behind not getting the vaccine:Health experts estimate between 70% and 90% of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, so this study shows a lot needs to be done to gain the public's trust.