Communities of color less likely to get the vaccine, data shows

The study comes as CDC data recently revealed that of those vaccinated in the first month, only 11% were Hispanic, five percent were Black and six percent were Asian.
The findings from this statewide survey by UH's Hobby School of Public Affairs offer insight into who is most likely to decline the vaccine.
WATCH: Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses double masking, how long it take for your immunity to build up after vaccination, and more
While 56% of Texans leaned toward getting the shot, here's a breakdown of who is not getting the vaccine.
- Will not be immunized: 22%
- Probably will not be immunized: 10%
- Undecided: 9%
A racial breakdown of the respondents:
- African Americans: 15% undecided
- Hispanics: 10% undecided
- Whites: 7% undecided
Here's a breakdown as to reasonings behind not getting the vaccine:
- Worried about side effects: 66%
- Vaccine is too new: 65%
- Believe COVID-19 risks are exaggerated: 44%
Health experts estimate between 70% and 90% of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, so this study shows a lot needs to be done to gain the public's trust.
SEE RELATED STORIES:
Progress in the fight against the coronavirus is coming, but Texas is a long way from herd immunity
Answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.