Health & Fitness

Communities of color less likely to get the vaccine, data shows

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A study from the University of Houston found that one-third of Texans are likely to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, and that reluctance is found to be especially true among communities of color.

The study comes as CDC data recently revealed that of those vaccinated in the first month, only 11% were Hispanic, five percent were Black and six percent were Asian.

The findings from this statewide survey by UH's Hobby School of Public Affairs offer insight into who is most likely to decline the vaccine.

WATCH: Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses double masking, how long it take for your immunity to build up after vaccination, and more
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses the importance of double masking, how long it take for your immunity to build up after vaccination, and more! Press play for her interview with Melanie Lawson.



While 56% of Texans leaned toward getting the shot, here's a breakdown of who is not getting the vaccine.

  • Will not be immunized: 22%
  • Probably will not be immunized: 10%
  • Undecided: 9%


A racial breakdown of the respondents:


  • African Americans: 15% undecided
  • Hispanics: 10% undecided
  • Whites: 7% undecided


Here's a breakdown as to reasonings behind not getting the vaccine:

  • Worried about side effects: 66%
  • Vaccine is too new: 65%
  • Believe COVID-19 risks are exaggerated: 44%


Health experts estimate between 70% and 90% of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, so this study shows a lot needs to be done to gain the public's trust.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Progress in the fight against the coronavirus is coming, but Texas is a long way from herd immunity

Answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccineshealthuniversity of houstoncoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicstudycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19hispanic
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land vaccine application filled quickly
Billboard campaign seeks leads in couple's murder from 25 years ago
Third Ward residents told they need to vacate apartments
3 cold fronts are coming for Houston
Biden admin to provide COVID vaccine to pharmacies
Former Fiesta store to be unveiled as green energy hub today
Student uses GameStop earnings to donate to children's hospital
Show More
Fort Bend Co. vaccine pre-registration reaches capacity
UK veteran Capt. Tom Moore dies at 100 after COVID-19 diagnosis
Biden to create task force to reunite families separated at border
New data cites 2 reasons why crime in US increased drastically
Abbott in state address: Texas on 'comeback' from pandemic
More TOP STORIES News