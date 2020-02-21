Houston Astros

Former Astros pitcher gets death threats over exposing scheme

Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers says he has received death threats after he exposed Houston's 2017 sign-stealing scheme.

"Whatever, I don't care. I've dealt with a lot of death threats before. It's just another thing on my plate," the Oakland Athletics pitcher told the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday.

Fiers revealed to The Athletic in November that the Astros were stealing signs illegally, using cameras during their 2017 World Series championship season. Fiers was a member of that team. He joined the Detroit Tigers as a free agent after that season and was later traded to the Athletics.

"If I'm worried about any retaliation, I'm not going to be ready for the season," he told the newspaper.

RELATED: David Ortiz: Mike Fiers looks like a 'snitch' for exposing Astros scandal
EMBED More News Videos

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says A's pitcher Mike Fiers looks "like a snitch" for exposing the Astros sign-stealing scandal after the fact.



On Tuesday, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said, "We will take every possible step to protect Mike Fiers wherever he's playing, whether it's in Houston or somewhere else."

Fiers told The Athletic on Wednesday that "I can defend myself" and that he doesn't need extra security from Major League Baseball during the 2020 season. But he told the Chronicle that he is concerned about the safety of his family.

SEE MORE: Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal

The A's spoke to MLB vice president and deputy council Bryan Seeley about threats made against Fiers in January, according to the newspaper.

"I said from the beginning, 'I'm not away from this. I was part of that team, I was one of those guys,'" Fiers said. "Suspensions, fines -- I'm willing to take as much punishment as they do. If they ask me to [return the ring], it's not the end of the world."

SEE ALSO: Astros targeted: Bets taken on Houston batters hit by pitches
EMBED More News Videos

Las Vegas thinks the Astros are in line to be targeted by hostile pitching in 2020. Here's the strange bet you can actually wager on.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscheatingmlbhouston astrosoakland athletics
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Former Houston Astro waives 2 months of rent for his tenants
Houston Astros star Alex Bregman ready to talk
Is the Astros' title tarnished? Is Jeter overrated? We settle the biggest debate for all 30 MLB teams
Astros issue refunds for 2020 tickets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News