51 killed in migrant trailer-tractor were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, officials say

This migrant-smuggling operation that unfolded Monday evening is being called the worst case of human smuggling in the United States. The question now is, what is going to be done about it?
Candlelight vigils were held Tuesday night across the state, including in Houston.
Organizers mourned the dead and injured but also called for a change on the southern border.
Immigration advocates said the current policies on the border lead immigrants to taking huge risks when coming into the U.S. Those risks include paying human smugglers to bring them across. This time it lead to 51 deaths.
The state has spent resources trying to secure the border, but immigration advocates said it is not working and the conditions migrants face are inhumane.
"The smugglers, they sometimes don't even care if these individuals make it into the United States, in fact we know sometimes they set up these decoys to distract Border Patrol agents so they can get another group or drugs through and so these smugglers in general do not have many morals or ethics except for the bottom line," said Vicki Gaubeca, with Southern Border Communities Coalition.
The governor is expected to get an update on the situation at the border. The press conference is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. in Eagle Pass.
