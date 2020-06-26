Two bodies found near Midtown after stabbing and shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating near midtown after discovering a man they originally believed was hit and killed by a car was actually stabbed to death.Thursday around 11:45 p.m., bystanders found the man on Sutton and Genesee near Midtown and called 911.Police first thought he had been hit and killed, but when the medical examiner arrived, investigators found five to 10 puncture wounds on his neck and chest.Investigators now believe he was stabbed to death.Homicide detectives are reviewing surveillance hoping to find a suspect.About two hours later and three miles away, officers found a man shot to death on Saint Charles near Berry.Officers patrolling the area spotted the man's body next to some shell casings.Now, investigators are looking for witnesses to figure out what happened.When asked if the deadly shooting is related to the deadly stabbing, police said they are not sure.