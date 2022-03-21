Houston unlocks 5th-highest growth rate in US for middle-class homeowners

HOUSTON, Texas -- The ranks of middle-class homeowners in the Greater Houston area grew at an impressive rate from 2010 to 2020, according to a new study.
Among middle-income housing markets with at least 50,000 more middle-income, home-owning households during the 10-year period, the Houston area tacked on 52,716 of these households, says the study released by the National Association of Realtors. That puts Houston ranked fifth overall in the U.S.
Houston is also booming in another area. Looking at the amount of housing wealth created for the middle class from 2010 to 2020, Houston's total was $51.5 billion, according to the study.
