Michelle Obama tries to get Jimmy Kimmel's daughter to eat vegetables

LOS ANGELES -- Childhood health and nutrition was one of former first lady Michelle Obama's signature causes, and she's still working to support it -- this time with Jimmy Kimmel's daughter, Jane.

In a preview clip shared ahead of Tuesday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Obama tries to convince Jane, who says she doesn't like to try new foods, to eat vegetables.

"I was like that when I was your age, but here's what I learned: If you try something new, you open up your taste buds, and then you'll like a whole bunch of new things," Obama says.

"Can I get you to try a vegetable? Just try it," she adds as Kimmel pulls out a plate of carrot slices.

"No way," Jane says. "I can't."

Check out the preview clip in the player above.

Don't miss Michelle Obama and musical guest Brittany Howard on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tues., March 16, at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT.
