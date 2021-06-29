Houston mom killed in Maryland drive-by shooting during visit to drop off son at Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (KTRK) -- An innocent Houston mother was killed in a drive-by shooting at her hotel during what was supposed to be a time to celebrate her son's accomplishments.According to police, the woman, identified as Michelle Cummings, was an innocent bystander during the shooting.It happened on Tuesday around 12:21 a.m. at a hotel in Annapolis.Family told Eyewitness News that Cummings was in town to drop off her son who was recently awarded a scholarship to the Naval Academy.Police said Cummings was sitting in the patio area of her hotel when shots rang out. Investigators said the shots "travelled a distance" when they hit Cummings.Cummings' son was a Westfield High School football player who committed to play at the Naval Academy.On Tuesday afternoon, Spring ISD expressed its condolences in a statement. Cummings was heavily involved in district activities alongside her son.Annapolis police and the FBI announced Wednesday afternoon that they are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the killer's arrest.Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said that he spoke to Trey, telling him that the best way he could honor his mother's legacy is to go forward with his education at the Naval Academy."I believe that she is watching down over him and what my focus is now is to bring closure to the Cummings family," Jackson said. "I told him I was proud of him and he's doing something that the entire family is proud of, so don't let some misguided gunman take that away from him."According to preliminary information from the police chief, two people were sitting in a vehicle adjacent to where Cummings was shot.Jackson detectives have recovered video. He said it appears Cummings was shot twice, but that's pending the autopsy results.When asked, he did not disclose if officials knew the suspects they were looking for, saying that was part of the evidence.Meanwhile, ahas been created to help the Cummings family.The incident remains under investigation. Police in Annapolis are urging residents for any information.