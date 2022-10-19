'They went on a reign of terror': Man sentenced to life in prison after deadly crime spree in 2015

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison on Monday after killing a man during crime spree in north Harris County in 2015, District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Tuesday.

Jamal Ferguson, 27, was convicted of capital murder and automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole after a weeklong trial.

Ferguson and another man, Eric Guzman, killed 28-year-old Michael Aldana while carjacking him in the 900 block of Spring Cypress Road on Easter, April 5, 2015.

Guzman pleaded guilty to the murder in 2015 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

According to Ogg, Ferguson and Guzman started their crime spree at about 7 p.m. on April 4 by robbing a healthcare worker in the parking lot of the nursing home where she worked.

One of the suspects allegedly opened fire and hit the hood of her red Toyota as she reversed and got away, according to reports.

Investigators said the duo then jumped a fence and robbed another woman, stealing her blue Mazda.

Minutes later, they allegedly threatened another woman with a pistol at a Target store and stole her purse, according to Ogg.

About six hours later, Ferguson and Guzman robbed a man sitting alone in his car at a McDonald's restaurant along I-45 North.

Then, about a half-hour later, they shot Aldana while robbing him as he sat alone in his car in a parking lot a few blocks away.

Authorities said before Aldana died, he gave a description of the gunmen to police.

A Houston police officer spotted the stolen blue Mazda at about 2:55 a.m. and attempted to stop Ferguson and Guzman, who led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

Ferguson and Guzman escaped that night, but police found a gun in the stolen Mazda, along with personal items, like cellphones, that belonged to each of their victims.

Investigators said the bullet that killed Aldana and the bullet that had been shot into the hood of the Toyota were from the gun recovered in the Mazda.

DNA analysis provided proof that Guzman and Ferguson were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to Ogg.

Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Rogers, who prosecuted the case with Joshua Raygor, said Aldana's family waited seven years for justice and is satisfied that Ferguson will spend the rest of his life in prison.

"They went on a reign of terror, targeting people who were alone, and when they didn't get what they wanted, they started shooting," Rogers, who is part of the district attorney's Homicide Division, said. "They spent that night tormenting the citizens of Harris County."