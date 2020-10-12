Coronavirus

Mexico confirms 1st case of patient with both COVID-19 and the flu

MEXICO (KTRK) -- Mexico has confirmed its first case of a patient testing positive for both COVID-19 and the flu.

SEE RELATED STORY: Doctors kick off early push for flu shot: 'This is the time to start getting prepared'

The 54-year-old woman had several pre-existing conditions and was stable in the hospital.

SEE RELATED: Mother beats COVID-19 after battling flu at the same time

Doctors around the world are concerned there may be more of these cases throughout the flu season.

They said having one of the viruses makes people more vulnerable to getting the other.

In the U.S., the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases have climbed after more than 50,000 new cases were reported for four straight days.

In Texas, the number of confirmed cases neared 800,000 as of early October.

SEE RELATED: How coronavirus compares with the flu

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccineshealthflucoronavirusflu preventioncovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Visitation scheduled for 36-year HPD vet who died from COVID-19
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
Storms could make for a messy Wednesday morning commute
Show More
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority
150 'Santas' take to jet skis to help children in foster care
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Visitation scheduled for 36-year HPD vet who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News