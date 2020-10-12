Mexico confirms 1st case of patient with both COVID-19 and the flu

MEXICO (KTRK) -- Mexico has confirmed its first case of a patient testing positive for both COVID-19 and the flu.
The 54-year-old woman had several pre-existing conditions and was stable in the hospital.
Doctors around the world are concerned there may be more of these cases throughout the flu season.
They said having one of the viruses makes people more vulnerable to getting the other.
In the U.S., the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases have climbed after more than 50,000 new cases were reported for four straight days.
In Texas, the number of confirmed cases neared 800,000 as of early October.
