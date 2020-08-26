Houston METRO suspends all services in preparation for Hurricane Laura

In cooperation with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina's Hidalgo's request that residents shelter-in-place, all operations will cease starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
- All METROLift trips scheduled to begin after 4 p.m.Wednesday will be canceled
- Afternoon Park & Ride service will begin at 2 p.m.
- METRO's RideStore will close at 2 p.m.
At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, METRO will suspend operations of all transit services in advance of the impacts to the region from Hurricane Laura. For full details, please visit https://t.co/WYCC3dieft ^S pic.twitter.com/kdFTPzzLuv— METRO Houston (@METROHouston) August 25, 2020
"METRO vehicles are not designed to operate safely in sustained winds above 35 mph," METRO said in a statement. "Additionally, local officials are recommending residents leave roads clear to allow for evacuations."
Although there is not an official time for when services will resume, METRO says it will be a gradual return once it is safe to do so.
