Houston METRO suspends all services in preparation for Hurricane Laura

If you need to evacuate, you'll want to watch this video for more tips on how to stay updated on weather alerts as they come out.

All METROLift trips scheduled to begin after 4 p.m.Wednesday will be canceled

Afternoon Park & Ride service will begin at 2 p.m.

METRO's RideStore will close at 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, METRO will suspend operations of all transit services in advance of the impacts to the region from Hurricane Laura. For full details, please visit https://t.co/WYCC3dieft ^S pic.twitter.com/kdFTPzzLuv — METRO Houston (@METROHouston) August 25, 2020

12:45 P.M. TUESDAY UPDATE: There are new evacuation orders in effect for parts of Harris County. The video addresses the orders.

Hurricane Rita hit in 2005 not long after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. People fled the area and saw some of the worst traffic the region has ever seen.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Hurricane Laura expected to impact the Houston-area, METRO announced it will suspend operations of all transit services today.In cooperation with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina's Hidalgo's request that residents shelter-in-place, all operations will cease starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday."METRO vehicles are not designed to operate safely in sustained winds above 35 mph," METRO said in a statement. "Additionally, local officials are recommending residents leave roads clear to allow for evacuations."Although there is not an official time for when services will resume, METRO says it will be a gradual return once it is safe to do so.