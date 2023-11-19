METRO to operate on holiday schedule this week for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- METRO will be operating on an altered schedule for Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, local buses, METRORail, and METRORapid will operate on Sunday schedules. Park & Ride routes will not run on those days.

METROLift reservations and customer service offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, and all subscription trips will be canceled. To schedule trips for those days, call the reservation line at 713-225-6716 by Wednesday, Nov. 22.

You may also schedule a trip from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. the day before you need to travel by using MACS at 713-739-4690 or online through the MACS-WEB/EZ-WALLET.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, METRO-operated HOV/HOT Lanes will have modified hours. Inbound lanes will open from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., and outbound lanes will open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24 all lanes will be closed.

The METRO Customer Service call center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23. Customers can resume calling and texting 713-635-4000 on Friday, Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.