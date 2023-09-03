Dog runs away from home, sneaks into Metallica concert at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD -- You may have seen this on social media: a post about a dog that was allegedly abandoned at a Metallica concert at SoFi Stadium in California last weekend.

But, as is usually the case, there is more to the story.

It turns out that the German Shepherd wasn't abandoned -- she just likes to rock.

After a few days of online outrage over a dog owner purportedly leaving their pup at SoFi, Metallica updated the story, posting on Instagram and saying:

"Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium and made her way to the gig all by herself. After a full night taking in the show with her Metallica Family, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day."

The "four-legged fan" "had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including 'Barx AEterna,' 'Master of Puppies' and 'The Mailman That Never Comes" -- tongue-in-cheek references to some of the band's most well-known songs.

"And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn't bring your furry friends to the M72 World Tour," the band added. "But this dog sure did have her day."