Family & Parenting

'Mom, be brave:' Daughter writes message of hope in snow to mother battling cancer

CLEVELAND -- An Ohio woman who is battling cancer received a message of hope, written in the snow, from her daughter.

The woman's daughter, Marie Schambach, wrote, 'Mom, be brave,' in some newly-fallen snow on Friday.

Schambach, who is a physician from Guatemala, said she had never even seen snow before. She was inspired to write the message to lift her mom's spirits.

Schambach said she was hoping other patients would see the message and feel like "somebody else cares."

The Cleveland Clinic tweeted a photo of the message, prompting well wishes from others on Twitter.

Schambach said she is happy that others are thinking of her mother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingohiosocietycancerfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News