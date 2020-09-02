Texas Tribune

3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes far west Texas overnight near Mentone

MENTONE, Texas (KTRK) -- Another earthquake shook parts of far west Texas overnight.

A 3.2 magnitude quake was detected just before midnight near Mentone in Loving County.

There have been no damage reports from the event, which was estimated to have originated at a depth of 3.1 miles below the earth's surface.

West Texas reports more earthquakes than any other part of the state.

The Texas Tribune reports west Texas has seen a dramatic increase in earthquakes, jumping from 19 in 2009 to 1,600 in 2017 alone, according to a study published by the University of Texas at Austin.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, tracked nearly 20 years of seismic activity. The scientists documented more than 7,000 earthquakes near Pecos starting in 2009, most of them so small that no one felt them. The scientists used an earthquake monitoring system that was "some distance" from Pecos but sensitive enough to pick up vibrations 150 miles away.

"West Texas now has the highest seismicity rates in the state," co-author and Southern Methodist University Associate Professor Heather DeShon said in a written statement. "What remained uncertain is when the earthquakes actually started. This study addresses that."

While earthquake activity coincided with a large increase in oil and gas production in west Texas, the study does not try to link the two.

The research lays the groundwork to understand "the relationship between earthquakes and their human and natural causes," Peter Hennings, the study's co-author and a research scientist at the UT Bureau of Economic Geology, said in a written statement.

West Texas has seen oil and gas production increase at unprecedented rates, aggravating air pollution and leading to a housing crunch, according to a 2018 joint investigation by The Texas Tribune and Center for Public Integrity.

A portion of the content in this story was provided by our partners at The Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
