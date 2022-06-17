Houston talent putting on for the city at College World Series in Omaha

baseball

OMAHA, Nebraska (KTRK) -- Baseball fans, you'll see two Texas teams playing ball on Friday afternoon in Omaha, and quite a few players are actually out of Houston.

A lot of Houston talent is putting on for their city. Here is a breakdown.

In Game 1, we have University of Oklahoma and Texas A&M facing off at 1 p.m. The No. 5-ranked Aggies will face their future SEC foe, the Sooners, on Friday.

This will be the Aggies' seventh College World Series appearance. For the Sooners, it will be their first appearance since 2010.

Next up, we have Game 2 at 6 p.m.

The University of Texas Longhorns are back in Omaha for the second consecutive season and will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish!

Notre Dame baseball is back for the third time in program history.

All the matchups can be watched on ESPN.

Watch the video above for a list of a few Houston stars.
