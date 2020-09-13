Society

Menil Collection art museum reopens with new exhibit on deck

By Matt Dulin
HOUSTON, Texas -- Closed since mid-March, The Menil Collection, 1533 Sul Ross St., Houston, announced its reopening. The art museum and the Menil Drawing Institute returned to service Sept. 12 with updated COVID-19 protocols.

"The Menil Collection's mission is to foster direct personal encounters with works of art, and reopening the museum is something we celebrate," Menil Director Rebecca Rabinow said in the opening announcement.

The main gallery includes new works by John Chamberlain, Mary Corse, Dan Flavin, Barkley Hendricks, Leslie Hewitt, Jasper Johns, Louise Nevelson, Robert Rauschenberg and Andy Warhol.

In addition, a monumental painting by Helen Frankenthaler, "Hybrid Vigor," will be on public display for the first time in 40 years.

Later this month, Sept. 26, the Menil will unveil two new exhibitions, "Allora & Calzadilla: Specters of Noon" and "Virginia Jaramillo: The Curvilinear Paintings, 1969-1974."

The museum's safety measures include face mask requirements and reduced capacity with social distancing and advance reservations highly encouraged.

