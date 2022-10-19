Wanted men accused of trying to steal snake in armed robbery set-up in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for two men accused of trying to steal a snake in what they believe was a robbery set-up.

The incident happened on Oct. 2 around 5 p.m. in an apartment complex parking lot in the 9400 block of Clearwood in southeast Houston.

HPD released surveillance video of the attempted aggravated robbery on Wednesday, in hopes that someone might recognize the suspects.

Police said the victim had arranged to meet up with a woman at the apartment complex after placing an ad for a snake on an online selling app.

The victim told investigators that she was talking to the potential buyer when two men approached them.

One of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded the snake, the victim told police.

That's when the victim said she threw the snake back into her truck.

Both of the suspects fled on foot, according to police.

The victim told police that the suspects never interacted with the buyer she met up with to sell the snake to, and believes that she may have been the one who set up the robbery.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, 18 to 20 years old. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants during the attempted robbery.

The second suspect was described only as a Black man wearing a black shirt and pants.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to the investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.