The three men were not allowed inside the business because it was about to close. As they were leaving, that's when two attempted robbers fired shots.

2 men shot to death, 1 hurt in attempted robbery while leaving N. Houston strip club, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are dead and a third is in the hospital Friday after a shooting overnight in the parking lot of a strip club.

Houston police responded to the scene at about 2:15 a.m. at Diosa Caberet in the 1000 block of West Rankin Road to find a crowd of people in the parking lot.

Investigators said the shooting was part of an attempted robbery, but it appears the two suspects did not get away with anything.

One man was already dead by the time officers arrived, and a second man was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Investigators say all three victims are Hispanic and arrived at the club around 2 a.m. Friday.

They were intoxicated, according to police, and were not allowed inside the strip club because it was about to close.

So, as they were walking back to their car, that's when two Black men approached them in the parking lot, police said.

There was some sort of a discussion where the two suspects allegedly demanded money, and when the victims refused, that's when shots were fired.

All the victims were unarmed, and now investigators are working to get their hands on surveillance video that could be key in identifying suspects.

"Thanks to the city ordinance that recently passed, there is surveillance video, and this business is in compliance, so that information will be helpful in piecing together what occurred," HPD Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher said.

It's believed the suspects may have left the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

