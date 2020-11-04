2 men found shot dead in running Porsche on Houston's southside

The men were found around midnight inside the car on Bricker Street near Coffee Street when Houston police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting.
Southeast officers are at a shooting at 4910 Bricker St. Officers found 2 adult males deceased upon arrival. #hounews CC13— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 4, 2020
Police say both men were in their 20s.
Neighbors say they heard gunshots and saw two other males run to an SUV and flee the scene.
Police do not have a motive for the shooting or a description of the suspects.
Shell casings were found inside and outside the vehicle, police say.