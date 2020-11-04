2 men found shot dead in running Porsche on Houston's southside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were found shot to death inside a running Porsche on Houston's southside overnight.

The men were found around midnight inside the car on Bricker Street near Coffee Street when Houston police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting.



Police say both men were in their 20s.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots and saw two other males run to an SUV and flee the scene.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting or a description of the suspects.

Shell casings were found inside and outside the vehicle, police say.
