2 men found shot dead in running Porsche on Houston's southside

Southeast officers are at a shooting at 4910 Bricker St. Officers found 2 adult males deceased upon arrival. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were found shot to death inside a running Porsche on Houston's southside overnight.The men were found around midnight inside the car on Bricker Street near Coffee Street when Houston police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting.Police say both men were in their 20s.Neighbors say they heard gunshots and saw two other males run to an SUV and flee the scene.Police do not have a motive for the shooting or a description of the suspects.Shell casings were found inside and outside the vehicle, police say.