Memorial Park marks milestone construction in Land Bridge and Prairie project

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Memorial Park has a new installment representing part of the park's master plan's transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project.

The photo of the arch was shared on Instagram by @memorialparkconservancy, with the caption, "Memorial Park is growing (upward!)"



According to the project's website, the almost 100-acre project will connect the north and south sides of Memorial Park by creating a land bridge over Memorial Drive.

The project, which is slated to be done by October 2022, promises green infrastructure that will provide a safe crossing not just for park users but will reconnect wildlife corridors and help better manage stormwater.

To learn more about the project, visit its website.

