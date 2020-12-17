Memorial Park marks milestone construction in Land Bridge and Prairie project

The photo of the arch was shared on Instagram by @memorialparkconservancy, with the caption, "Memorial Park is growing (upward!)"
According to the project's website, the almost 100-acre project will connect the north and south sides of Memorial Park by creating a land bridge over Memorial Drive.
The project, which is slated to be done by October 2022, promises green infrastructure that will provide a safe crossing not just for park users but will reconnect wildlife corridors and help better manage stormwater.
To learn more about the project, visit its website.
