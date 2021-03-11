Memorial Hermann to hold teacher-only vaccine drive-thru clinic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Memorial Hermann will have a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic specifically dedicated to teachers, as well as others who work in schools or child care services, starting this Sunday.
The drive-thru will be held Sunday, March 14 and Monday, March 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.
Those eligible will have to register online for an appointment by visiting the Memorial Hermann website link.
Several spots are still open, according to one of the health system's representatives.
