Third Ward boutique finds creative ways to stay connected to customers during COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our ABC13+ series is in the historic Third Ward community this week highlighting the resilience of businesses fighting to survive during the pandemic.Melodrama Boutique has been nestled in the same shopping strip for almost two decades.The quaint Third Ward shop, which specializes in women's contemporary fashion for all occasions, is trying to adjust to the changes on the COVID-19 pandemic.Jackie Adams, the owner of Melodrama Boutique, said she started off working at a laboratory at MD Anderson hospital until she made her dreams come true.The quaint Third Ward shop specializes in women's contemporary fashion for all occasions, but with COVID-19, the owner says she's adjusting to new protocols.She said she has spent the past two decades putting her love, sweat and tears into making Melodrama Boutique a community staple."Third Ward business owners, period, are like family," Adams said.Melodrama Boutique is for women who want to feel bold, empowered and build up their self-esteem through fashion."My customers are in their late 30s to mid-60s. So, the lifestyle of what she's doing with us, her first marriage or, you know, going through a divorce and getting married again. All of these different things are happening in her life, and she's growing and becoming the woman that she is today," Adams said.She said while trying to adapt to the new changes from COVID-19, she has since hired a social media manager, created a website and updated her POS system."We specialize in special events for women, from weddings, birthdays, holidays, and just casual lounge wear nowadays, since we're all social distancing and working from home," Adams said."One thing that I love about this boutique is, you have so many pops of colors," said ABC13 reporter Chelsey Hernandez."I'm a stylist first. Back in the day, I used to style and do music videos, and do some personal shopping and stuff like that," Adams said.While being a fabulous stylist is her professional aspiration, Jackie's personal aspirations have shined into motivating the youth to be their best self."Being a role model for young girls, letting them see that there's an opportunity to open the business or be in business for yourself. It's just beautiful to see businesses and especially see black businesses on this block flourish," Adams said.