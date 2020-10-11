Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion offer to help some college students pay their tuition

You might be able to score some help with paying your tuition this year.
Houston rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Scott are both offering scholarships to a few students in college this fall.
Megan is partnering with Amazon Music's hip-hop brand, RapRotation, to give $10,000 to two women of color, according to her social media.
The scholarship is "in honor of all the young women out there who don't stop working hard to get their education!" Megan, a college student herself according to her website, wrote about the scholarship. "Women remain underrepresented and undervalued in society and female students of color are at a larger disadvantage when it comes to access to financial resources."
COLLEGE HOT GIRLS THIS ONE IS FOR YOU SO LISTEN UP🔥🔥🔥 IM GIVING AWAY 2 10,000 SCHOLARSHIPS TO TWO WOMEN OF COLOR IN ANY FEILD OF STUDY ‼️‼️‼️ APPLY NOW #DONTSTOPSCHOLARSHIP https://t.co/NpSUEEDKdm pic.twitter.com/6A93IcnXzQ— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 8, 2020
"2020 has brought so many obstacles but we keep going," she posted on Twitter.
The scholarship winner must be enrolled and accepted as a full or part-time undergraduate or graduate student for the 2020-2021 school year. Winners will be announced in November 2020.
Apply at "Thee Don't Stop Scholarship" website.
Travis Scott also tweeted he wants to help five students who attend an HBCU with tuition for their first semester.
THAT ATTENDS AN HBCU https://t.co/5eQ6YXQMc5— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020
According to Travis, both of his parents attended an HCBU.
"My mom went to Grambling and my dad went to PV," he tweeted.
Students replied to his tweet with pictures and information about themselves or tagged him in their individual tweets. Travis retweeted a couple students on his timeline.
"Just lock in and come out of there ready to change the world," he said to one student who he featured on his profile.