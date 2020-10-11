Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion offer to help some college students pay their tuition

COLLEGE HOT GIRLS THIS ONE IS FOR YOU SO LISTEN UP🔥🔥🔥 IM GIVING AWAY 2 10,000 SCHOLARSHIPS TO TWO WOMEN OF COLOR IN ANY FEILD OF STUDY ‼️‼️‼️ APPLY NOW #DONTSTOPSCHOLARSHIP https://t.co/NpSUEEDKdm pic.twitter.com/6A93IcnXzQ