Megan Thee Stallion to be a hot girl college grad soon

The three-time Grammy winner posted a preview to her Instagram. She showed off her bedazzled graduation cap which is very on-brand.
The cap is a nod to her 2019 hit song, "Hot Girl Summer."
"I can't wait for y'all to see," she wrote.
Megan is studying health administration at TSU and is expected to graduate this fall.
