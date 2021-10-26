Megan Thee Stallion to be a hot girl college grad soon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6081308" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Megan Thee Stallion made sure she didn't leave out her hometown when it came to helping seniors!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is nearing her graduation from Texas Southern University, and like any proud student, she took graduation pictures.The three-time Grammy winner posted a preview to her Instagram. She showed off her bedazzled graduation cap which is very on-brand.The cap is a nod to her 2019 hit song, "Hot Girl Summer.""I can't wait for y'all to see," she wrote.Megan is studying health administration at TSU and is expected to graduate this fall.