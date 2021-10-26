graduation

Megan Thee Stallion to be a hot girl college grad soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is nearing her graduation from Texas Southern University, and like any proud student, she took graduation pictures.

The three-time Grammy winner posted a preview to her Instagram. She showed off her bedazzled graduation cap which is very on-brand.

The cap is a nod to her 2019 hit song, "Hot Girl Summer."

"I can't wait for y'all to see," she wrote.

Megan is studying health administration at TSU and is expected to graduate this fall.

WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion steps up to help Houston seniors

Megan Thee Stallion made sure she didn't leave out her hometown when it came to helping seniors!



