Lucky winner has until Wednesday to claim winning $1M Mega Millions ticket

This is a very important public service announcement! A winning Mega Million ticket purchased in Prairie View was announced last July that remains unclaimed. We have the winning numbers.

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- An unclaimed Mega Millions ticket purchased in Prairie View is worth $1 million, but it's about to expire because that lucky person has yet to claim it.

The winning ticket was sold at a Fuel Maxx gas station on University Drive.

The drawing was held July 29.

The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-36-45-57-67), but not the gold Mega Ball number (14).

The winner may claim the prize by mail, but the ticket and a claim form must be postmarked on or before Jan. 25. It should be mailed to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600

The winner has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to claim the prize or they will lose it!

