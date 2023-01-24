Lucky winner has until Wednesday to claim winning $1M Mega Millions ticket

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- An unclaimed Mega Millions ticket purchased in Prairie View is worth $1 million, but it's about to expire because that lucky person has yet to claim it.
The winning ticket was sold at a Fuel Maxx gas station on University Drive.
The drawing was held July 29.
The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13-36-45-57-67), but not the gold Mega Ball number (14).
The winner may claim the prize by mail, but the ticket and a claim form must be postmarked on or before Jan. 25. It should be mailed to:
Texas Lottery Commission
ATTN: Austin Claim Center
PO Box 16600
Austin, TX 78761-6600
The winner has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to claim the prize or they will lose it!
