The Mega Milions jackpot is now at $560 million, with the Powerball jackpot now at $725 million.

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $560M after winning numbers drawing yields no winner

The Mega Millions jackpot is over half a billion dollars after no one won the top prize in Tuesday's drawing.

The jackpot is now at $560 million, with a cash option of $281.1 million, for Friday's drawing.

The winning numbers for Monday's jackpot were 10, 17, 33, 51, 64, and Mega Ball 5.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot continues to grow as well, with a top prize now of $725 million for Wednesday's drawing.

SEE ALSO: Why does the lottery jackpot get so high?

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

'It's ridiculous': Residents in the 5 states without lotteries feel Powerball envy

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in U.S. lottery history

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)