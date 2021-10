Someone in Sugar Land came close to winning $400 million Mega Millions jackpot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a store in Sugar Land came very close to winning the $400 million Mega Millions jackpot.The ticket sold at the Timewise store on University Boulevard at LJ Parkway is worth $1 million and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.Here are the winning numbers: 7, 8, 20, 36, 39 and the mega ball, 22.The only other state to have a winner match five was New York.No one won the jackpot, so it grows to $430 million for Friday's drawing at 10 p.m.The cash option is less than that, but certainly nothing to sneeze at. If you take the cash, you'll get $291.1 million.Tickets are $2 per play.Aside from the aforementioned Timewise store, check out this list of the luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets