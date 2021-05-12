lottery

Someone in Sugar Land came close to winning $400 million Mega Millions jackpot

EMBED <>More Videos

$1 million ticket sold at Sugar Land store

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a store in Sugar Land came very close to winning the $400 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The ticket sold at the Timewise store on University Boulevard at LJ Parkway is worth $1 million and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

Here are the winning numbers: 7, 8, 20, 36, 39 and the mega ball, 22.

The only other state to have a winner match five was New York.

No one won the jackpot, so it grows to $430 million for Friday's drawing at 10 p.m.

The cash option is less than that, but certainly nothing to sneeze at. If you take the cash, you'll get $291.1 million.

Tickets are $2 per play.

Aside from the aforementioned Timewise store, check out this list of the luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysugar landmoneymega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Powerball ticket worth $699.8 million sold in California
$20 million winning lotto ticket sold in SW Houston
Powerball numbers drawn for $635 million jackpot
Powerball jackpot reaches $635 million for tonight's drawing
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News