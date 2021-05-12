SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a store in Sugar Land came very close to winning the $400 million Mega Millions jackpot.
The ticket sold at the Timewise store on University Boulevard at LJ Parkway is worth $1 million and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.
Here are the winning numbers: 7, 8, 20, 36, 39 and the mega ball, 22.
The only other state to have a winner match five was New York.
No one won the jackpot, so it grows to $430 million for Friday's drawing at 10 p.m.
The cash option is less than that, but certainly nothing to sneeze at. If you take the cash, you'll get $291.1 million.
Tickets are $2 per play.
Aside from the aforementioned Timewise store, check out this list of the luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets.
Someone in Sugar Land came close to winning $400 million Mega Millions jackpot
LOTTERY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News