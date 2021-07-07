jimmy kimmel

Shaq, Dwight Howard, more pros read 'Mean Tweets: NBA Edition' on 'Kimmel'

LOS ANGELES -- Basketball fans are very passionate -- maybe even a little too passionate.

Amid the NBA finals, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" aired a special edition of the fan-favorite "Mean Tweets" Tuesday night, featuring Shaquille O'Neal, LaVar Ball, Dwight Howard, Grant Hill and other basketball stars reading hilariously mean comments from Twitter.

"Shaquille O'Neal? More like Shaquille-Hasn't-Missed-A-Meal," Shaq read, quoting @Ichabodbc's tweet.

"Tell your mother to make my sandwich," the four-time NBA champ responded.

Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals tips off Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT exclusively on ABC. The series will move to Milwaukee where the Bucks host the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul.
